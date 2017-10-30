 
Call of Duty: WWII Carentan Trailer

[Oct 30, 2017, 5:32 pm ET] - 3 Comments

A new trailer from Call of Duty: WWII shows off the return of the Carentan multiplayer map that follows the series back to World War II. As the description notes, this will be available on day one, which is this Friday, but only for those who splurge for one of the pricier editions of the game:

Carentan, one of the most beloved Call of Duty® Multiplayer maps, makes its return in Call of Duty®: WWII. Fight through destroyed buildings and fortified streets of this war-torn French town in an all-out battle for a strategic German stronghold. Available Day 1 for Season Pass and Digital Deluxe Edition owners.

