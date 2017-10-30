 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Far Cry 5 Co-op trailer

[Oct 30, 2017, 5:32 pm ET] - 13 Comments

UbiBlog offers a new trailer showing off cooperative multiplayer action from Far Cry 5. This comes with an explanation of what they are calling expanded co-op:

Once you’ve finished the tutorial and are ready to wreak havoc against the enemies of Hope County, you can call in a friend at any time to give you a hand. This Friend for Hire will appear as their custom player character, and can fight alongside you throughout your adventure, seamlessly dropping in and out as needed with full voice-chat communication. As you battle alongside each other, you and your buddy will be able to help each other by sharing ammo and health packs – and if you’re ready to really test your friendship, there’s even an option to turn on friendly fire.

If you invite a friend to join your game, you’ll still discover the world at your own pace. Only the hosting player will be able to accept missions, recruit and command Guns for Hire, and keep the progress you make in the world. Your friend, meanwhile, will get to keep all their progression as a player, retaining any cash, guns, perks, or loot they earn (with the exception of items unlocked by missions) while fighting alongside you. The game will also keep you together to make sure you watch each other’s backs, by taking account of each player’s position and teleporting one closer to the other if someone has wandered too far away. Additionally, co-op is restricted to players from your friends list, with no random matchmaking, and you can turn off the feature entirely if you’d rather stay solo.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
CCP Layoffs: Dropping VR; Closing Studios
Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris in December
Call of Duty: WWII Carentan Trailer
Far Cry 5 Co-op trailer
Dota 2 Adds Two New Heroes; Plans Battle Pass Changes
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
New GeForce Drivers & CoD: WWII Specs
Gone Gold - Star Wars: Battlefront II
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Previews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.