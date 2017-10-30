Far Cry 5 Co-op trailer

UbiBlog offers a new
trailer showing off cooperative multiplayer action from Far Cry 5. This
comes with an explanation of what they are calling expanded co-op:
Once
you’ve finished the tutorial and are ready to wreak havoc against the enemies of
Hope County, you can call in a friend at any time to give you a hand. This
Friend for Hire will appear as their custom player character, and can fight
alongside you throughout your adventure, seamlessly dropping in and out as
needed with full voice-chat communication. As you battle alongside each other,
you and your buddy will be able to help each other by sharing ammo and health
packs – and if you’re ready to really test your friendship, there’s even an
option to turn on friendly fire.
If you invite a friend to join your game, you’ll still discover the world at
your own pace. Only the hosting player will be able to accept missions, recruit
and command Guns for Hire, and keep the progress you make in the world. Your
friend, meanwhile, will get to keep all their progression as a player, retaining
any cash, guns, perks, or loot they earn (with the exception of items unlocked
by missions) while fighting alongside you. The game will also keep you together
to make sure you watch each other’s backs, by taking account of each player’s
position and teleporting one closer to the other if someone has wandered too far
away. Additionally, co-op is restricted to players from your friends list, with
no random matchmaking, and you can turn off the feature entirely if you’d rather
stay solo.