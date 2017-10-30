Dota 2 Adds Two New Heroes; Plans Battle Pass Changes

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Dota 2 blog details a version new 7.07 Update now available, adding not one, but two new heroes to Valve's MOBA. Here's word on the patch, the heroes, and a mention of plans to rework the Battle Pass system:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 31 October 2017, 01:41.
Chatbear Announcements.