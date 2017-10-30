 
New GeForce Drivers & CoD: WWII Specs

[Oct 30, 2017, 10:35 am ET] - 3 Comments

The GeForce website announces the release of new GeForce Game Ready 388.13 WHQL drivers. They say these are optimized for Call of Duty: WWII, Need For Speed Payback, and Nioh: Complete Edition. They add that these are also "recommended" for playing Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on GTX graphics cards. They repeat the previously released requirements for Need for Speed Payback, and they also offer the following updated system specifications for Call of Duty: WWII:

Following the PC Open Beta, Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have made numerous changes to further improve the PC experience, and have updated their PC system requirements:

Call of Duty: WWII PC Recommended Spec

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X, or equivalent
  • RAM: 12 GB RAM
  • HDD: 90 GB HD space
  • Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, or equivalent
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card, or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

On the other end of the scale, here are their minimum spec recommendations:

Call of Duty: WWII PC Minimum Spec

  • OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later
  • CPU: Intel Core i3 3225, AMD Ryzen R5 1400, or equivalent
  • RAM: 8 GB RAM
  • HDD: 90 GB HD space
  • Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GeForce GTX 1050, or equivalent
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card, or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

