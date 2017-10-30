New GeForce Drivers & CoD: WWII Specs

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The GeForce website announces the release of new GeForce Game Ready 388.13 WHQL drivers. They say these are optimized for Call of Duty: WWII, Need For Speed Payback, and Nioh: Complete Edition. They add that these are also "recommended" for playing Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on GTX graphics cards. They repeat the previously released requirements for Need for Speed Payback, and they also offer the following updated system specifications for Call of Duty: WWII:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 30 October 2017, 13:33.
Chatbear Announcements.