New GeForce Drivers & CoD: WWII Specs

Following the PC Open Beta, Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have made numerous changes to further improve the PC experience, and have updated their PC system requirements:



Call of Duty: WWII PC Recommended Spec

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X, or equivalent

RAM: 12 GB RAM

HDD: 90 GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card, or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

On the other end of the scale, here are their minimum spec recommendations:



Call of Duty: WWII PC Minimum Spec