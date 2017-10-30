Gone Gold - Star Wars: Battlefront II

|
Criterion Games tweets that Star Wars: Battlefront II is gold, meaning development is complete on the action game sequel. This puts it on track for its previously announced release date of November 17th. Word is: "#StarWarsBattlefront2 has gone gold! Well done to the @EA_DICE, and Motive teams! We've had a blast making this awesome game with you." Thanks VideoGamer.
