|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
GFK Chart-Track reveals its new charts tracking sales of game software in the U.K. for last week. Assassin's Creed Origins debuts at number one, just like Assassin's Creed Syndicate did. They say it sold a similar number of units, but made more cash: "Launch sales units are almost level with Syndicate, but surpass it in terms of revenue, boosted by the more expensive ‘Gold’ and ‘Gods’ editions." Elsewhere on their all platforms chart Super Mario Odyssey is last week's second bestselling game while Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus debuts at number four. Oddly, the new Assassin's Creed game does not appear on the PC top 30 chart, where the Windows edition of Destiny 2 debuts at number one and the new Wolfenstein enters at number two. Here's the PC top 10:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 30 October 2017, 13:34.
Chatbear Announcements.