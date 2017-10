LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher - * 1 DESTINY 2 BUNGIE ACTIVISION ACTIVISION BLIZZARD - * 2 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS MACHINEGAMES BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 2 ˅ 3 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA 1 ˅ 4 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS 11 ˄ 5 THE EVIL WITHIN 2 TANGO GAMEWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 6 - 6 OVERWATCH GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 5 ˅ 7 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE 22 ˄ 8 WORLD OF WARCRAFT: LEGION BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 4 ˅ 9 TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER 2 CREATIVE ASSEMBLY SEGA SEGA 7 ˅ 10 THE SIMS 4 CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS

GFK Chart-Track reveals its new charts tracking sales of game software in the U.K. for last week.debuts at number one, just like Assassin's Creed Syndicate did. They say it sold a similar number of units, but made more cash: "Launch sales units are almost level with Syndicate, but surpass it in terms of revenue, boosted by the more expensive ‘Gold’ and ‘Gods’ editions." Elsewhere on their all platforms chart is last week's second bestselling game whiledebuts at number four. Oddly, the new Assassin's Creed game does not appear on the PC top 30 chart , where the Windows edition ofdebuts at number one and the new Wolfenstein enters at number two. Here's the PC top 10: