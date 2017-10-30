 
Out of the Blue

[Oct 30, 2017, 10:35 am ET] - 16 Comments

Hats off to my NY Giants for their second-best weekend of the season so far. The fact that this was the team's bye week and they did not have a game speaks volumes about what kind of season its been so far.

Seasoned Links: Thanks Ant.
Stories: Disabled Vet Running 31 Marathons In 31 Days. Not sure I could do one in 31 days.
Oklahoma City Thunder plane had a mid-air collision.
Dodgers, Astros Say World Series Baseballs Are Different, Hurt Pitchers.
Science: Carbon dioxide in atmosphere hits highest level in 800,000 years, study says.
Media: Happy Halloween 2017! And be glad you aren't his neighbor...
This Guy Crashing His BMW Is The Least Surprising Way This Video Could've Ended.
Man flies over South Africa in a chair tied to helium balloons. Ed Asner? Thanks [H]ardOCP.
Follow-up: Puerto Rico’s governor seeks to end deal with small Montana grid repair company.
F-35s hobbled by parts shortages, slow repairs, audit finds. Thanks [H]ardOCP.
The Funnies: Dilbert.
Sunny Street.

