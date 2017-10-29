 
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus GeForce Hotfix

[Oct 29, 2017, 11:55 am ET] - Post a Comment

A GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 388.10 was released from NVIDIA alongside Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, addressing issues with the first-person shooter (sorry for missing it at the time, thanks Thinus for the heads-up). Word is this is to tide everyone over until they release new official drivers early this week:

NVIDIA is working on a Game Ready driver for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus to provide the best possible gaming experience and we intend to post the driver early next week. In the interim, we're making a hotfix driver available which has a key stability fix for certain Kepler-based GPUs.

