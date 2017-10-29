Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus GeForce Hotfix

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 388.10 was released from NVIDIA alongside Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, addressing issues with the first-person shooter (sorry for missing it at the time, thanks Thinus for the heads-up). Word is this is to tide everyone over until they release new official drivers early this week:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 29 October 2017, 12:53.
Chatbear Announcements.