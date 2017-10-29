 
Steam Top 10

[Oct 29, 2017, 11:55 am ET] - 1 Comment

Only eight titles on Valve's list of last week's bestsellers on Steam, but there is a distinction for one of the three listings for Assassin's Creed Origins:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Assassin's Creed Origins
  3. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  6. Cuphead
  7. Assassin's Creed Origins
  8. Assassin's Creed Origins - WW Standard Preorder
  9. Football Manager 2018
  10. Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI

