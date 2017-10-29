 
Out of the Blue

[Oct 29, 2017, 11:55 am ET] - 1 Comment

Had a really terrific time at the hibachi with the twins and their folks. There was a helpful suggestion in the forums to warn the kids about the onion volcano in advance, but I didn't see that before we went. Luckily they were not traumatized by the supernova this created. Nobody actually caught any tossed food (I don't think you get their best performer when you show up for dinner on a children's schedule at 5:00 pm), but no one got a shrimp in the eye, either, so you take the bad with the good. And speaking of good, the food was terrific. There are few things that make me as happy as fried noodles.

Fried Links: Thanks Ant and RedEye9.
Play: Return Man 2.
Stories: Cluster analysis shows that the golden age of The Simpsons ended in Season 10.
A Bedroom for Rover, Maybe Even a Condo. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Science: How Mazda's Compression-Ignition Gas Engine Runs Like a Diesel Without Blowing Up.
Watch Bill Nye respond to anti-science tweets.
Media: Ever seen a model jet fly at 451 miles an hour?
Watch astronaut Scott Kelly struggle to walk on Earth after a year in space.
The Funnies: Brains - FoxTrot.

