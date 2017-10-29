Out of the Blue

Had a really terrific time at the hibachi with the twins and their folks. There was a helpful suggestion in the forums to warn the kids about the onion volcano in advance, but I didn't see that before we went. Luckily they were not traumatized by the supernova this created. Nobody actually caught any tossed food (I don't think you get their best performer when you show up for dinner on a children's schedule at 5:00 pm), but no one got a shrimp in the eye, either, so you take the bad with the good. And speaking of good, the food was terrific. There are few things that make me as happy as fried noodles.