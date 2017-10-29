Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Had a really terrific time at the hibachi with the twins and their folks. There was a helpful suggestion in the forums to warn the kids about the onion volcano in advance, but I didn't see that before we went. Luckily they were not traumatized by the supernova this created. Nobody actually caught any tossed food (I don't think you get their best performer when you show up for dinner on a children's schedule at 5:00 pm), but no one got a shrimp in the eye, either, so you take the bad with the good. And speaking of good, the food was terrific. There are few things that make me as happy as fried noodles.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 29 October 2017, 12:53.
Chatbear Announcements.