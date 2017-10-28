 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

New AMD Drivers

[Oct 28, 2017, 1:33 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AMD Support now offers new version 17.10.3 Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition Windows drivers for AMD graphics cards (thanks Bill). These are not WHQL certified, and the release notes seem to indicate this is a hotfix for two new game releases:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 Highlights

Fixed Issues

  • Wolfenstein™ II: The New Colossus may experience a crash or application hang on game launch with Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Destiny 2™ may experience a game crash or application hang during single player mission six on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD Drivers
FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Specs
Revive Heroes Ending
The Bard's Tale Remastered & Resnarkled
Saturday Patches
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Get Guns of Icarus Online for Free
GTA Online Celebrates 4th Anniversary and Halloween
Natural Selection 2 Celebrates Five Years with Patch, Skins, and Sale
Breakaway Takes a Break
Laser League Trailer and Closed Beta
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.