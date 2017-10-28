 
FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Specs

[Oct 28, 2017, 1:33 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Microsoft Store now offers system requirements for Buy FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION, THE (excuse me), the Windows 10 edition of this action/RPG expected to debut next year (thanks DSOGaming). Here are the minimum and recommended specifications, which cover AMD CPUs, but do not mention AMD graphics cards:

System Requirements

Minimum
OS: Windows 10
DirectX: Version 11
Memory: 8 GB
Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 2400（3.1GHz 以上） または AMD FX™-6100 （3.3GHz 以上）
Graphics: GeForce GTX760

Recommended
OS: Windows 10
DirectX: Version 11
Memory: 16 GB
Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 3770（3.4GHz 以上） または AMD FX™-8350 （4.0 GHz 以上）
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060

