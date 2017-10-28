Revive Heroes Ending

|
A Thank You note on the Revive Heroes website indicates this service to provide multiplayer support for older Battlefield games is shutting down (thanks Slashdot via Ant). They received a legal notice from Electronic Arts that expressed support for their project, but asking them to stop using EA logos and to stop offering downloads of EA games. When we first saw this reported we assumed that since EA did not demand the servers close it meant the service would go on, but they say this is "probably the part where we have to say good bye." So presumably (here we go making assumptions again), the back-end servers they are still permitted to run cannot operate without the modified client files they are no longer allowed to distribute. Ars Technica notes that a two year old edict from the Library of Congress allows the right to circumvent single-player games from having to check in to non-existent authorization servers for abandoned games, but stops short of allowing the restoration of multiplayer play in this matter (they say this legal issue can be revisited next year). Here's the post from the Revive team:
