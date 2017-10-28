 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Revive Heroes Ending

[Oct 28, 2017, 1:33 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A Thank You note on the Revive Heroes website indicates this service to provide multiplayer support for older Battlefield games is shutting down (thanks Slashdot via Ant). They received a legal notice from Electronic Arts that expressed support for their project, but asking them to stop using EA logos and to stop offering downloads of EA games. When we first saw this reported we assumed that since EA did not demand the servers close it meant the service would go on, but they say this is "probably the part where we have to say good bye." So presumably (here we go making assumptions again), the back-end servers they are still permitted to run cannot operate without the modified client files they are no longer allowed to distribute. Ars Technica notes that a two year old edict from the Library of Congress allows the right to circumvent single-player games from having to check in to non-existent authorization servers for abandoned games, but stops short of allowing the restoration of multiplayer play in this matter (they say this legal issue can be revisited next year).  Here's the post from the Revive team:

We will get right to the point: Electronic Arts Inc.' legal team has contacted us and nicely asked us to stop distributing and using their intellectual property. As diehard fans of the franchise, we will respect these stipulations.

Over the past 3 and a half years, Revive Network has filled a void in nearly 1 million players' hearts by bringing favorite titles back to life after online services were closed after the GameSpy shutdown. Only a few months ago, we took on the task of bringing multiplayer services online for a fan-favorite, Battlefield Heroes. The public reception for our efforts on this title were massive, and we never expected it to become as big as it was.

At this time, file downloads will be disabled.

This is probably the part where we have to say good bye. Before we leave the battlefield, we would like to thank all of the developers, artists, moderators, and last but not least every single player that helped make all of this a reality. Without you, it would not have become such a great time.

Signing off,
- The Revive Network Team

View Notice to Revive Network

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD Drivers
FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Specs
Revive Heroes Ending
The Bard's Tale Remastered & Resnarkled
Saturday Patches
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Get Guns of Icarus Online for Free
GTA Online Celebrates 4th Anniversary and Halloween
Natural Selection 2 Celebrates Five Years with Patch, Skins, and Sale
Breakaway Takes a Break
Laser League Trailer and Closed Beta
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.