The Bard's Tale Remastered & Resnarkled

[Oct 28, 2017, 1:33 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Steam Community announcement announces the launch of The Bard's Tale "Remastered & Resnarkled," an update to The Bard's Take, the classic RPG. They are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the game's release with some new polish, though the comments following the announcement quickly point out that calling this "remastered is a bit of a stretch, as it does not actually update the game's graphics (thanks Acleacius). Here are the details on what this does include:

Hi everyone, as part of our 15th Anniversary Celebration, we're updating The Bard's Tale with a new Remastered and Resnarkled Edition. This will be the new standard edition of the game. For those of you who already own The Bard's Tale, no worries! Your version will be updated automatically for free!

The Bard's Tale Remastered & Resnarkled features the following updates:

  • Updated splash screen and app icon.
  • Runs at highest desktop resolution by default without bringing up the Graphics settings app.
  • Graphics settings app updated to no longer incorporate legacy language settings. Instead, the Steam specified language is used which is the preferred method.
  • Full Steam overlay support (Shift + Tab).
  • Steam achievements & trading cards.
  • Additional language support for Italian.
  • 64 bit OS’s no longer crash at startup.

The Bard's Tale Remastered & Resnarkled
