Out of the Blue

Once you've been to one meal at a Japanese hibachi table (Teppanyaki) restaurant, you've been to all of them, as far as the show goes. The volcano of onions, the flipping shrimp into mouths, the little doll that pees sake are almost always the same at all of them (I think this all stems from Benihana chain). That said, we are greatly looking forward to going to such a place tonight, as we'll be with our friends with the little twins. This will give the chance to experience the whole thing through the eyes of four-year-olds, which delights me just thinking about it.
R.I.P.: John Mollo, who created the iconic costumes of Star Wars - The Verge
