 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Oct 28, 2017, 1:33 pm ET] - 10 Comments

Once you've been to one meal at a Japanese hibachi table (Teppanyaki) restaurant, you've been to all of them, as far as the show goes. The volcano of onions, the flipping shrimp into mouths, the little doll that pees sake are almost always the same at all of them  (I think this all stems from Benihana chain). That said, we are greatly looking forward to going to such a place tonight, as we'll be with our friends with the little twins. This will give the chance to experience the whole thing through the eyes of four-year-olds, which delights me just thinking about it.

R.I.P.: John Mollo, who created the iconic costumes of Star Wars - The Verge

Links: Thanks Ant.
Play: Basket Monsterz.
Story: A Wisconsin man got locked in a walk-in beer cooler. He had ‘everything that he needed,’ police say.
Science: First Rock From Outside the Solar System Sails Past Earth.
Scott Kelly Spent a Year in Space—Find Out How Hard It Was.
Media: HeroStorm Ep 30 Five Nights At Braxis.
The Never-Ending Game of Dungeons & Dragons.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD Drivers
FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Specs
Revive Heroes Ending
The Bard's Tale Remastered & Resnarkled
Saturday Patches
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Get Guns of Icarus Online for Free
GTA Online Celebrates 4th Anniversary and Halloween
Natural Selection 2 Celebrates Five Years with Patch, Skins, and Sale
Breakaway Takes a Break
Laser League Trailer and Closed Beta
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.