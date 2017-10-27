Get Guns of Icarus Online for Free

Guns of Icarus Online is the original PvP steampunk airship combat game that laid the groundwork for the expanded Guns of Icarus experience, Guns of Icarus Alliance. Slip the surly bonds of earth and take to the skies as a bold Captain, fearless Gunner, or cunning Engineer. Raising the stakes on team-based PvP combat with an emphasis on strategic competition and team play, Guns of Icarus Online is all about teamwork, tactics, and fast-paced action. With a good ship and the right crew, you can conquer the skies!