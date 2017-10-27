 
Get Guns of Icarus Online for Free

[Oct 27, 2017, 8:26 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Humble Store is currently offering a 100% discount on Guns of Icarus Online, making the game free until tomorrow afternoon (thanks the artist formerly known as Batman). The game will be yours to keep, and fulfillment is a Steam key for Windows, Linux, and macOS. Here's a refresher on the game:

Guns of Icarus Online is the original PvP steampunk airship combat game that laid the groundwork for the expanded Guns of Icarus experience, Guns of Icarus Alliance. Slip the surly bonds of earth and take to the skies as a bold Captain, fearless Gunner, or cunning Engineer. Raising the stakes on team-based PvP combat with an emphasis on strategic competition and team play, Guns of Icarus Online is all about teamwork, tactics, and fast-paced action. With a good ship and the right crew, you can conquer the skies!

