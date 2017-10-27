GTA Online Celebrates 4th Anniversary and Halloween

To celebrate four years of Southern San Andreas mayhem, we're offering up a few treats to any and all players who log in to GTA Online at any point through November 6th. Anyone who plays during the period will receive a GTA$400,000 award that will be deposited in their Maze Bank account between November 6th and 13th.



For costumed crazies roaming the streets in preparation for Halloween, not only are Halloween Masks and Facepaint you know and love returning to Los Santos at a 25% discount, but we're slashing 25% off the Fränken Stange, the Lurcher and the demonic LCC Sanctus, all returning as well. On top of these ghoulish tricks and treats, all players will also be gifted a trio of classic in-game horror film t-shirts for logging in: the Cheerleader Massacre 3 T-Shirt, the Vinewood Zombie T-Shirt, and the Knife After Dark T-Shirt.



And as part of the four year GTA Online celebration, there is also an outrageous selection of items on discount this weekend - everything from properties like Hangars, Biker Clubhouses, Bunkers and Vehicle Warehouses - to select Super cars, motorcycles like the Shotaro (remember to play Deadline to unlock this bike!), Special Vehicles and Weaponized Vehicles, are on sale through October 30th.