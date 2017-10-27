 
Natural Selection 2 Celebrates Five Years with Patch, Skins, and Sale

[Oct 27, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new post on the Unknown Worlds website notes the anniversary of Natural Selection 2, saying it's now five years since the release of this action/strategy sequel. Unknown Worlds is celebrating the occasion with a sale covering the game as well as the new Nocturne and Forge skin packs. This is all accompanied by the release of a version 319 "anniversary update," which marks the end of 32-bit support for the game, which they say is freeing them up to make "more advanced updates to the game and content within the game moving forward." Here's more on the anniversary and the game update:

Happy 5th Anniversary to NS2! Five years ago… Wow saying that makes me sit back in my chair a moment. It’s crazy to think that much time has passed, it seems like only yesterday we launched. So much happened to make the game become a reality even before release on Steam and even more has happened since.

We wanted to do something special for the Anniversary patch beyond just celebrating and we think we have done just that for Update 319. To say this update includes a lot of under the hood work would be an understatement. In fact, Update 319 includes changes to over 80,000 lines of code. Ghoul has been working for some time on making as much of the game code able to use LuaJIT as possible. Taking advantage of this function allows for the code to run faster and create a smoother experience for the user. These changes will not necessarily add additional FPS, what it does do is help diminish the disparity between what your FPS shows and how it feels.

