Natural Selection 2 Celebrates Five Years with Patch, Skins, and Sale

A new post on the Unknown Worlds website notes the anniversary of Natural Selection 2, saying it's now five years since the release of this action/strategy sequel. Unknown Worlds is celebrating the occasion with a sale covering the game as well as the new Nocturne and Forge skin packs. This is all accompanied by the release of a version 319 "anniversary update," which marks the end of 32-bit support for the game, which they say is freeing them up to make "more advanced updates to the game and content within the game moving forward." Here's more on the anniversary and the game update:
