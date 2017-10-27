 
Breakaway Takes a Break

[Oct 27, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A post on the Breakaway website says the feedback from alpha testing is causing a rework of this project from fledgling Amazon Game Studios. This seems to be a response to a rumor reported on Kotaku saying the game "is essentially canceled but may reemerge in some form later." The official news does not touch on the idea that the game would be cancelled, saying they were discontinuing the alpha to make some changes, saying they aren't sure how long this will take. Here's the post:

Hi everyone.

We wanted to inform you about an important change to our plans for Breakaway.

As you know, Breakaway was in Public Alpha from June to the end of September. It’s thrilling to play and co-design the game with this fantastic community. Your passion is one of the reasons we believe so strongly in Breakaway.

Over the course of the Alpha we received a lot of feedback from you that we’re taking to heart. In order to get it right, we’re letting our team take the time to iterate and evolve Breakaway’s core gameplay to deliver what you’ve asked for. We aren’t sure how long this will take, but we think it’s the right thing to do for the game, and you, the community.

We won’t be hosting Alpha matches during this time, but we still want to hear your ideas for how to improve the game, and we’ll share our ideas for your feedback.

Thanks again for your continued passion!

The Breakaway Team

