Breakaway Takes a Break

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A post on the Breakaway website says the feedback from alpha testing is causing a rework of this project from fledgling Amazon Game Studios. This seems to be a response to a rumor reported on Kotaku saying the game "is essentially canceled but may reemerge in some form later." The official news does not touch on the idea that the game would be cancelled, saying they were discontinuing the alpha to make some changes, saying they aren't sure how long this will take. Here's the post:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 October 2017, 07:19.
Chatbear Announcements.