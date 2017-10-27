Laser League Trailer and Closed Beta

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new trailer for Laser League declares this "the future of sport" as developer Roll7 celebrates this weekend's first round of testing of the sci-fi multiplayer sports game. Those interested in participating in future tests can register on the Laser League website. Word is: "Compete in international stadiums for control of the spectacled pitch, and eliminate rivals by activating powerful, neon-colored laser walls. Assemble a team, combine classes and dominate the arena with teamwork, skill and strategy."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 October 2017, 07:19.
Chatbear Announcements.