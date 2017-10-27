 
Laser League Trailer and Closed Beta

[Oct 27, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer for Laser League declares this "the future of sport" as developer Roll7 celebrates this weekend's first round of testing of the sci-fi multiplayer sports game. Those interested in participating in future tests can register on the Laser League website. Word is: "Compete in international stadiums for control of the spectacled pitch, and eliminate rivals by activating powerful, neon-colored laser walls. Assemble a team, combine classes and dominate the arena with teamwork, skill and strategy."

