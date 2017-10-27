 
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Released

[Oct 27, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition is now available on Steam, offering a bundle of the original version of this RPG along with all of its post-release content. Here's the launch trailer and here are the details:

Written in close collaboration with Reki Kawahara, creator of the popular light novel and anime series Sword Art Online, SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition brings back beloved characters Asuna, Leafa, Silica, Lisbeth, and Sinon to join Kirito on his adventure through the new Virtual Reality Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG), “Sword Art: Origin.” Players will choose up to three characters to join their party as they explore the expansive world of Ainground, battling enemies and taking on quests from the mysterious AI, Premiere.

In addition, SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition includes all three chapters from the Abyss of the Shrine Maiden saga. Experience the expansive story that put Kirito and friends in new areas and dungeons to unravel the mysterious story behind the hooded character.

