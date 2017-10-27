 
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Released; Menu Includes Countdown

[Oct 27, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - 3 Comments

Bethesda Softworks announces the release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the latest installment in this seminal first-person shooter series. The Windows edition is available on Steam, offering the welcome chance to punch some Nazis. There's an interesting element about this mentioned on GameInformer, where they note there's a "Vault" item on the menu with a countdown that looks like it will hit zero on November 7th. Bethesda confirms that this will mark the release of the game's first DLC, but they also add: "There are a few extra surprises behind the vault door when the timer reaches 0." The previously released launch trailer shows the alternate-history setting of an occupied United States with a mix of live-action and in-game footage. Here's word on how you can join the resistance with either the standard or collector's edition of the game:

Bethesda Softworks®, a ZeniMax® Media company, today announced that Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™, developed by the award-winning team at MachineGames, is available now for the Xbox One, PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system and PC. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus rockets the action and chaos of the Wolfenstein franchise to new heights. As BJ “Terror-Billy” Blazkowicz, players must unite a rag-tag group of resistance fighters all striving toward one common goal: kicking Nazis out of America.

“The Wolfenstein franchise is all about over-the-top action, combat and storytelling,” said Jens Matthies, Creative Director at MachineGames. “With The New Colossus, we pushed our creative boundaries even further, and we can’t wait for players to finally experience the next chapter of this wild ride.”

Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Players will fight the Nazis in iconic locations such as small-town Roswell, New Mexico, quarantined New Orleans, and a post-nuclear Manhattan. Armed with an impressive arsenal of fully upgradeable retro sci-fi weaponry, including the all-new Dieselkraftwerk, players can unleash new abilities to blast through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers and über soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter.

Also available today is the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Collector's Edition, which includes a 1/6 scale 12-inch action figure of the game's Nazi-killin' hero William Joseph "BJ" Blazkowicz, packaged in a premium, 1960s-style box. BJ comes fully equipped to rally the Resistance and free America, with an arsenal of accessories including four high-powered guns, a hatchet, and his bomber jacket. This limited Collector's Edition also includes the eagerly awaited game inside an exclusive metal case, and a 9"x14" Blitzmensch poster.

