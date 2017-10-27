Assassin's Creed Origins Released

|
Steam News announces the release of Assassin's Creed Origins, offering the latest chance to travel through time and do some serious killing. You can get a look at the assassination sequel in action in the previously released launch trailer. They call the game a "new beginning," and offer the following details:
