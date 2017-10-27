 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

RUGBY 18 Released

[Oct 27, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - Post a Comment

RUGBY 18 is now available for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, offering the latest installment in this sports simulation series. This launch trailer shows off the game's rough-and-tumble action, and the launch announcement covers the video and the release:

Bigben and Eko Software are happy to reveal RUGBY 18's launch trailer. The game is now available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC.

The most complete rugby videogame to date, RUGBY 18 captures the intensity of the biggest games of the 2017-2018 season through its selection of 65 official teams and more than 2,000 professional players from around the world:

  • National teams : Australia (Wallabies), England, France, Scotland, Wales, Italia, South Africa (Springboks), New Zealand (All Blacks), Fiji
  • Championships and their teams : TOP 14, PRO D2, PRO14, Aviva Premiership Rugby.

RUGBY 18 features innovative gameplay that faithfully recreates every situation in the game. The Career mode is ideal for leading your favourite club to the top of the rankings, while the My Squad mode lets players assemble their dream team. New challenges will also be offered each weekend via the Match of the Week.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
W2: The New Colossus
Assassin's Creed Origins
RUGBY 18 Released
Spintires: MudRunner Trailer
Team Fortress 2 Scream Fortress IX
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Steam Halloween Sale Begins
Steam Curation System Changes
Three Games Free on Steam for the Weekend 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.