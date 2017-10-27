RUGBY 18 Released

Bigben and Eko Software are happy to reveal RUGBY 18's launch trailer. The game is now available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC.



The most complete rugby videogame to date, RUGBY 18 captures the intensity of the biggest games of the 2017-2018 season through its selection of 65 official teams and more than 2,000 professional players from around the world:

National teams : Australia (Wallabies), England, France, Scotland, Wales, Italia, South Africa (Springboks), New Zealand (All Blacks), Fiji

: Australia (Wallabies), England, France, Scotland, Wales, Italia, South Africa (Springboks), New Zealand (All Blacks), Fiji Championships and their teams : TOP 14, PRO D2, PRO14, Aviva Premiership Rugby.

RUGBY 18 features innovative gameplay that faithfully recreates every situation in the game. The Career mode is ideal for leading your favourite club to the top of the rankings, while the My Squad mode lets players assemble their dream team. New challenges will also be offered each weekend via the Match of the Week.