Spintires: MudRunner Trailer

Here's a new launch
trailer for Spintires: MudRunner, celebrating the upcoming release of this
off-road driving remake. The clip shows a lot of heavy vehicles attempting
touchy maneuvers, most with bad outcomes, like a skateboarding video. The game
is coming to Windows and consoles on Halloween, and the clip comes with this
outline of what to expect:
The Ultimate Off-Road Experience arrives on
consoles and PC on October 31
Spintires is an incredible off-road vehicle simulator, taking players on hostile
roads and harsh environments. Acclaimed for its immersive and accurate driving
and physics models, the first edition has captured over a million players on PC.
Today, discover the launch trailer of Spintires: MudRunner, the ultimate edition
of Spintires. Available on PC, and for the first time on PlayStation 4 and Xbox
One consoles, this version of Spintires offers new content and unique
experiences for a video game - It's a genre of its own, reinventing the rules
and offering new challenges for players looking for emergent encounters and
true-to-life off-roading situations.
With near-photorealistic graphics and incredible physics simulation, Spintires:
MudRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful off-road vehicles, and
challenges you to face extreme sandbox environments, with only a map, a compass
and your driving talents to survive!
Through numerous missions and challenges, off-road vehicle fans will enjoy
crossing mud, rivers with strong currents, and climb perilous peaks aboard their
4x4s, trucks and sturdy logistic vehicles designed to withstand the most extreme
conditions. Dedicated players and driving enthusiasts will appreciate the
hyper-realistic driving sensations thanks to an advanced physics engine,
including fuel simulation, a differential transmission system, soft-tire
simulation, as well as realistic interactions between vegetation, mud, water,
and your vehicle. Lastly, players looking for adventure and open environments
will love the freedom offered by the sandbox maps of the game – choose what path
to take, through difficult terrain, rivers, forests, swamps, mountains... nature
and its dangers will always put you to the test.
Spintires: MudRunner will release October 31 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Spintires owners benefit from an exclusive 50% discount on Steam, on top of the
10% off special offer for all preorders.