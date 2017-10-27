 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Spintires: MudRunner Trailer

[Oct 27, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - Post a Comment

Here's a new launch trailer for Spintires: MudRunner, celebrating the upcoming release of this off-road driving remake. The clip shows a lot of heavy vehicles attempting touchy maneuvers, most with bad outcomes, like a skateboarding video. The game is coming to Windows and consoles on Halloween, and the clip comes with this outline of what to expect:

The Ultimate Off-Road Experience arrives on consoles and PC on October 31

Spintires is an incredible off-road vehicle simulator, taking players on hostile roads and harsh environments. Acclaimed for its immersive and accurate driving and physics models, the first edition has captured over a million players on PC.

Today, discover the launch trailer of Spintires: MudRunner, the ultimate edition of Spintires. Available on PC, and for the first time on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, this version of Spintires offers new content and unique experiences for a video game - It's a genre of its own, reinventing the rules and offering new challenges for players looking for emergent encounters and true-to-life off-roading situations.

With near-photorealistic graphics and incredible physics simulation, Spintires: MudRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful off-road vehicles, and challenges you to face extreme sandbox environments, with only a map, a compass and your driving talents to survive!

Through numerous missions and challenges, off-road vehicle fans will enjoy crossing mud, rivers with strong currents, and climb perilous peaks aboard their 4x4s, trucks and sturdy logistic vehicles designed to withstand the most extreme conditions. Dedicated players and driving enthusiasts will appreciate the hyper-realistic driving sensations thanks to an advanced physics engine, including fuel simulation, a differential transmission system, soft-tire simulation, as well as realistic interactions between vegetation, mud, water, and your vehicle. Lastly, players looking for adventure and open environments will love the freedom offered by the sandbox maps of the game – choose what path to take, through difficult terrain, rivers, forests, swamps, mountains... nature and its dangers will always put you to the test.

Spintires: MudRunner will release October 31 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Spintires owners benefit from an exclusive 50% discount on Steam, on top of the 10% off special offer for all preorders.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
W2: The New Colossus
Assassin's Creed Origins
RUGBY 18 Released
Spintires: MudRunner Trailer
Team Fortress 2 Scream Fortress IX
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Steam Halloween Sale Begins
Steam Curation System Changes
Three Games Free on Steam for the Weekend 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.