Team Fortress 2 Scream Fortress IX

[Oct 27, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Team Fortress 2 blog announces Scream Fortress IX is now underway, offering the annual Halloween celebration in Valve's multiplayer shooter. Here's the brief blurb:

Play your favorite classic Scream Fortress maps alongside Jungle Inferno! We've added free Halloween contracts and rewards to the ConTracker! Scream Fortress IX runs through November 8, 2017.

