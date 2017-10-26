 
Steam Halloween Sale Begins

[Oct 26, 2017, 8:01 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Boo! Steam news announces the Steam Halloween Sale is now underway, as predicted by a recent leak. There doesn't seem to be any viral side games associated with this, just discounted games. Word is the sale concludes on November 1st.

