Steam Curation System Changes

The
Steam Blog
has details on an update coming to the Steam curation system this
fall, which will hopefully make it easier to sort though the vast catalog of
games they offer. They outline what this means to players,
curators, and developers. Here's the part for players:
Players
This system really only works if players find value from following some
Curators. So we're adding to the kinds of content that Curators are able to
create, and increasing the places within Steam where that content can be seen.
- Recommendations provided by Steam Curators can
already appear in the main featured spot on your Steam Home page as well as
in a dedicated space on your home page. We're building on this so that
recommendations by Curators you follow will also show up at the top of tag
and genre pages. This means as you explore, say the Free To Play page,
you'll see recommendations from your Curators for Free to Play games. If you
are browsing RPG games, you'll see RPG games featured from Curators you
follow. And so forth.
- Many Curators create videos to accompany their
reviews, so we'll now start embedding those videos in a few places alongside
the curation. This means that when you click through a recommendation, or
when you browse a Curator's page on Steam, you'll be able to watch their
videos in-line.
- We also know that some Curators will review games
within certain themes, genres, or franchises. So, we're adding a new feature
for Curators to create lists of games they've reviewed that go together.
These can be used to create lists such as "best couch co-op games", "games
with amazing Workshop support", "games by my favorite designer", "10 games
to play while waiting for Witcher 4", or any other set of interesting ways
to organize groups of games.
- And if you are looking to find new new Curators
that share your tastes, or offer unique information about particular kinds
of games, you can explore the 'Recommended Curators' or 'Top Curators'
lists. We're fine-tuning the 'Recommended Curators' section to more
accurately suggest Curators who recommend games like those you've been
playing.