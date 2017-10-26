 
Three Games Free on Steam for the Weekend

[Oct 26, 2017, 8:01 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Three different games are free-to-play this weekend on Steam, offering the chance to try before you buy, and discounts if you do decide to make a purchase. You have your choice of ARK: Survival Evolved, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and HELLDIVERS. Here are quick refreshers on all three:

As a man or woman stranded naked, freezing and starving on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, harvest resources, craft items, grow crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame & breed the leviathan dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the land, and team up with or prey on hundreds of other players to survive, dominate... and escape!

Torment: Tides of Numenera is the thematic successor to Planescape: Torment, one of the most critically acclaimed role-playing games of all time. Immerse yourself in a single-player, isometric, story-driven RPG set in Monte Cook’s Numenera universe. What does one life matter? Find your answer.

HELLDIVERS™ is a hardcore, cooperative, twin stick shooter from the creators of Magicka. As part of the elite unit called the HELLDIVERS, players must work together to protect SUPER EARTH and defeat the enemies of mankind in an intense intergalactic war.

