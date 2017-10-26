Dungeons 3 Halloween Treats

Halloween is the Absolute Evil’s favorite time of year, and while it might be a little fuzzy on a few of the details (knocking on doors, smashing down castles…same thing, right?), the ever-festive Dungeon Lord does have a treat in store for Dungeons 3 players on Steam and GOG. For a limited time only, up until Monday November 6th, the Snots under your command can be found wearing special Halloween hats, while your dungeons will also be decked out with pumpkin decorations to get you in the Halloween spirit as you lure scores of do-gooders to their inevitable demise!