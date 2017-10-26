Kingdom Come: Deliverance Combat Trailer

|
A new trailer from Kingdom Come: Deliverance shows off the combat system from the upcoming role-playing game. Here's the outline of what this shows us: "Creative Director Daniel Vávra and his team offer insight on Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s combat system in the new video and explain the variety of weapons, attacks, counters and moves available during the game’s intense fights. Challenging you to chain up combo attacks, exploit opponent weaknesses and always aim for the right target zone, medieval martial arts have never been displayed this realistically in a video game without losing the fun-to-play factor."
