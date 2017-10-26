A big Halloween sale is now underway on GOG.com
,
offering discounts of up to 90% off on DRM-free games and bundles on their
marketplace. They are offering customers a free copy of Tales from the
Borderlands
to anyone who spends more than $15.00 during the sale, and also
announce new horror games are now part of their Connect program that adds some
of your Steam games to your GOG.com library for free. Here's he deal on the
deals:
We stocked up on some full-size treats this year:
Get Tales from the Borderlands for FREE when you spend 15 USD or more during the
Halloween Sale – it's a story-based romp through the ridiculous world of
Borderlands, and one of the most beloved Telltale Games productions.
Horror comes to GOG Connect, add nearly thirty scary games to your account
during the sale, including: Hand of Fate, SOMA, Amnesia, Layers of Fear, and
more. GOG Connect is a great way to build up your GOG library, letting you claim
select Steam purchases for a DRM-free copy on GOG.com – learn more on
GOG.com/connect
Last but not least: the deals! We've put up over two hundred games on sale with
bundles and discounts as high as -90%. Our favorites include:
Quake and DOOM classics (-66%); D&D Bundle with Forgotten Realms, Ravenloft and
more (-66%); Hotline Miami (-80%), Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice & Shadow of
the Comet (-75%); The Suffering series (-20%); Darkest Dungeon (-60%) and its
Crimson Court expansion (-20%), The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (-80%), Bad Mojo
Redux (-90%) – find over two hundred more offers available throughout the entire
sale.
What's more, every Halloween bundle is a "completion bundle": get even better
discounts when you grab all games in a bundle – and if you own some of them
already, you just need to get the games you're missing!
The 2017 Halloween Sale will last until November 2, 10PM UTC / 3PM PDT / 6PM
EDT. Amount required to unlock the free game can vary between regions. Free game
codes will be distributed via email when the stretch goal is reached.