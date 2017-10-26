 
GOG.com Halloween Sale

[Oct 26, 2017, 10:40 am ET] - 1 Comment

A big Halloween sale is now underway on GOG.com, offering discounts of up to 90% off on DRM-free games and bundles on their marketplace. They are offering customers a free copy of Tales from the Borderlands to anyone who spends more than $15.00 during the sale, and also announce new horror games are now part of their Connect program that adds some of your Steam games to your GOG.com library for free. Here's he deal on the deals:

We stocked up on some full-size treats this year:

Get Tales from the Borderlands for FREE when you spend 15 USD or more during the Halloween Sale – it's a story-based romp through the ridiculous world of Borderlands, and one of the most beloved Telltale Games productions.

Horror comes to GOG Connect, add nearly thirty scary games to your account during the sale, including: Hand of Fate, SOMA, Amnesia, Layers of Fear, and more. GOG Connect is a great way to build up your GOG library, letting you claim select Steam purchases for a DRM-free copy on GOG.com – learn more on GOG.com/connect

Last but not least: the deals! We've put up over two hundred games on sale with bundles and discounts as high as -90%. Our favorites include:

Quake and DOOM classics (-66%); D&D Bundle with Forgotten Realms, Ravenloft and more (-66%); Hotline Miami (-80%), Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice & Shadow of the Comet (-75%); The Suffering series (-20%); Darkest Dungeon (-60%) and its Crimson Court expansion (-20%), The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (-80%), Bad Mojo Redux (-90%) – find over two hundred more offers available throughout the entire sale.

What's more, every Halloween bundle is a "completion bundle": get even better discounts when you grab all games in a bundle – and if you own some of them already, you just need to get the games you're missing!

The 2017 Halloween Sale will last until November 2, 10PM UTC / 3PM PDT / 6PM EDT. Amount required to unlock the free game can vary between regions. Free game codes will be distributed via email when the stretch goal is reached.

