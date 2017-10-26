Total War: WARHAMMER Free Content

Distant Races across the Warhammer Fantasy Battles World will clash at last in the Mortal Empires campaign, out today. Free to owners of both Total War: WARHAMMER I and II, Mortal Empires sees the Old World and the New World merged into a colossal new sandbox campaign, playable through the WARHAMMER II frontend. Download it here.



Today also sees the scarred lands run crimson with the arrival of the Blood for the Blood God Effects Pack for WARHAMMER II, now on Steam. Catch the grisly, super slow motion trailer here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiprcHM8WOo



Blood for the Blood God is free for WARHAMMER II players who have already purchased Blood for the Blood God for the original Total War: WARHAMMER, or can be purchased here. Once downloaded, Blood effects can be enabled in the Advanced Graphics Settings of Total War: WARHAMMER II.