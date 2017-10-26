Total War: WARHAMMER Free Content

|
Steam now offers Mortal Hammers, a new free content update for owners of Total War: WARHAMMER and Total War: WARHAMMER II. This comes along with a paid DLC pack for Total War: WARHAMMER II called Blood for the Blood God II, which is free for owners of the first Total War: WARHAMMER. Also, Total War: WARHAMMER is on sale for half-off, and there's also a sale on DLC for the fantasy strategy series. Here are some details:
