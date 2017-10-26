Outcast – Second Contact Next Month

Alone on an unknown planet, without equipment, with no trace of his companions and without even the slightest idea on how to complete his mission: that's the complicated situation Cutter Slade finds himself in when he awakens on Adelpha, an alien world as beautiful as it is dangerous.



“This mission will be a snap, commander! It's just a simple repair operation! What could go wrong? Well, let's count. I lost my crew, can't find the probe, my equipment is being used by the natives as rosary beads and I have one backpack with my HK-P12 and 30 rounds of ammo. I believe that places this mission somewhere just south of FUBAR.”

— Cutter Slade



But the one the extra-terrestrials call "Ulukai" is not without resources - quite the opposite. As an American Navy SEAL, Cutter is highly trained and has a pronounced love of adventure. His strong character and unconventional methods created serious problems for him back on Earth, so now the Second Contact mission is his chance to redeem himself. Fully immersing himself in an alien civilisation and culture, Cutter will have to negotiate with affluent merchants, rally rebel forces, fight the army of the tyrant Fae Rhan and survive in hostile territory. The future of 2 worlds depends on him!



