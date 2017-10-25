 
Destiny 2 Bans Follow-up

[Oct 25, 2017, 7:50 pm ET] - 8 Comments

A post to reddit by Bungie follows up on news of bans in Destiny 2, which some have blamed on third-party software (thanks ASLayerAODsk). The somewhat sterile response says there are no automatic bans being handed out, and they reiterate their statement that the banhammer is not being applied due to the use of third-party overlay programs. There is also an odd note that four of the bans are being overturned with no further explanation. Here's word:

We have seen lots of questions about bans being issued in the PC version of Destiny 2. To provide some information, we would like to share some facts.

The following is true:

  • Destiny 2 cannot automatically ban you, only Bungie can ban a player after a manual investigation
  • Yesterday, we banned approximately 400 players on PC
  • Bans were applied to players who were using tools that pose a threat to the shared ecosystem of the game
  • We did not (and will not) issue any bans for the use of overlays or performance tools, including Discord, Xsplit, OBS, RTSS, etc.
  • Information on using third-party applications can be found here: https://www.bungie.net/en/Help/Article/46101 We are overturning 4 of the bans that were issued during the PC Beta

We are committed to providing an experience that is fun and fair for the millions of players who have joined us in this community.

