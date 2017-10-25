Destiny 2 Bans Follow-up

|
A post to reddit by Bungie follows up on news of bans in Destiny 2, which some have blamed on third-party software (thanks ASLayerAODsk). The somewhat sterile response says there are no automatic bans being handed out, and they reiterate their statement that the banhammer is not being applied due to the use of third-party overlay programs. There is also an odd note that four of the bans are being overturned with no further explanation. Here's word:
