Destiny 2 Bans Follow-up

We have seen lots of questions about bans being issued in the PC version of Destiny 2. To provide some information, we would like to share some facts.



The following is true:

Destiny 2 cannot automatically ban you, only Bungie can ban a player after a manual investigation

Yesterday, we banned approximately 400 players on PC

Bans were applied to players who were using tools that pose a threat to the shared ecosystem of the game

We did not (and will not) issue any bans for the use of overlays or performance tools, including Discord, Xsplit, OBS, RTSS, etc.

Information on using third-party applications can be found here: https://www.bungie.net/en/Help/Article/46101 We are overturning 4 of the bans that were issued during the PC Beta

We are committed to providing an experience that is fun and fair for the millions of players who have joined us in this community.