Magic: The Gathering Arena Beta Nears

[Oct 25, 2017, 7:50 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Wizards of the Coast reveals plans to begin testing Magic: The Gathering Arena, starting with a stress test next week, and culminating in closed beta testing that may kick off before the end of next month. Here's the plan, including word on how to sign up:

Stress Test and Play Days
Before we get fully into the Closed Beta, we will be running a few tests with a small group of Magic players to make sure the system is ready for the Closed Beta.

On November 3, we'll kick things off with a stress test meant to ensure the system can handle all of you fine folk playing around on the servers. We'll be inviting a group of Closed Beta priority access holders to help us test on that day, so watch your email for an invite.

Then, assuming all goes well on November 3, we're planning a series of play days over the weeks that follow. We'll invite a few thousand fans also with priority access to help us further calibrate the game before opening the gates to a greater number of fans. During this time, we will focus on testing Constructed Magic. Every Ixalan card will be available to playtesters during these one-day sessions, and we'll even provide you free packs to test with!

Invited players will be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement ("NDA") and will be restricted from streaming and sharing screenshots of the game until we have a more complete experience to show off.

Closed Beta Kickoff
If these play days go well and everything proceeds according to plan, we'll aim to kick off the start of the Magic: The Gathering Arena Closed Beta as early as November 30!

