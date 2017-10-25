 
AMID EVIL Announced

[Oct 25, 2017, 7:50 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher New Blood Interactive announces AMID EVIL, an Unreal Engine 4 first-person shooter that harkens back to Raven's Heretic. This is in development at Indefatigable, the indefatigable team behind the Return of the Triad modification for ZDoom. This is being shown off at PAX Australia, but those not making the trip down under can check out the reveal trailer. Here's word:

Sort of publisher-ish New Blood today announced they will be unveiling a new title, AMID EVIL, by Anz Indie developer, Indefatigable, at PAX Australia, being held in Melbourne, Oct 27 – 29. Fans can get hands on all weekend in the PAX Rising booth.

AMID EVIL, a Heretic-styled FPS, will be rolled out to media as a sneak peek at the Arcade Open Day, and then on the show floor of PAX Aus for everyone to come and get hands-on.

The producers of DUSK and the creators of Return of the Triad invite you to embark on an epic new FPS adventure:

  • SEVEN distinct episodes each featuring a completely different setting and enemies
  • LUDICROUS magical weaponry that can be overcharged with the souls of the dead
  • BRUTAL and adaptive enemy AI that will hunt you down over land, sea and air
  • SPRAWLING non-linear levels filled with secrets and ancient lore
  • MULTITUDES of in-game options and cheat codes for a truly "Golden PC Age" experience
  • BUILT in Unreal Engine 4 for cutting edge visuals (even if they are a bit retro)
  • OPTIMIZED to run on a toaster (a pretty nice toaster)
  • EPIC original and dynamic soundtrack composed by Andrew Hulshult.

Look for AMID EVIL in 2018.

