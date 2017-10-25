AMID EVIL Announced

|
Publisher New Blood Interactive announces AMID EVIL, an Unreal Engine 4 first-person shooter that harkens back to Raven's Heretic. This is in development at Indefatigable, the indefatigable team behind the Return of the Triad modification for ZDoom. This is being shown off at PAX Australia, but those not making the trip down under can check out the reveal trailer. Here's word:
