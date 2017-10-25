Digital Steam Cards

Steam Digital Gift Cards are now available, making it even easier to send the perfect gift to your friends.



The new cards allow you to send Steam Wallet funds to friends, who may then apply those funds toward the purchase of anything on Steam, from hardware to software, including games and in-game items.



This expands on Steam's single-game digital gift service and the tangible Steam Gift Cards which are available from hundreds of retailers around the world.



To purchase a Digital Gift Card, sign into your Steam account, select an amount and a friend, and Steam will deliver your gift with a personalized message directly to their Steam account.