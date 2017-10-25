 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Bouncy Bob Released

[Oct 25, 2017, 7:50 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Bouncy Bob, a Halloween-themed party platformer for Windows. Here's a launch trailer showing the game's stylized look, and here are some details, which we assume were translated from another language (German?) at some point:

Become a funny gnome named Bouncy Bob and defeat an army of the undead in single player mode.

When you master the unique one button controls invite friends to kick some butt in local multiplayer mode. One of a kind game world is a combination of cartoon horror, German expressionism, light humor and doodle style. But it will not be a walk in the park! Lurking around are sharp spikes, grenades and flying blades. Oh and did I mention the bloodthirsty zombies?

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Destiny 2 Bans Follow-up
Magic: The Gathering Arena Beta Nears
AMID EVIL Announced
Digital Steam Cards
Bouncy Bob Released
EVE Online Lifeblood Expansion
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Injustice 2 PC Beta Delayed
Metal Gear Survive in February 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.