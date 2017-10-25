Bouncy Bob Released

Become a funny gnome named Bouncy Bob and defeat an army of the undead in single player mode.



When you master the unique one button controls invite friends to kick some butt in local multiplayer mode. One of a kind game world is a combination of cartoon horror, German expressionism, light humor and doodle style. But it will not be a walk in the park! Lurking around are sharp spikes, grenades and flying blades. Oh and did I mention the bloodthirsty zombies?