EVE Online Lifeblood Expansion

[Oct 25, 2017, 7:50 pm ET] - 1 Comment

CCP announces the release of the Lifeblood expansion for EVE Online, their ruthless space MMORPG. Here's word:

The EVE Online: Lifeblood expansion focuses on multiple important aspects of EVE's rich gameplay.

  • New players and veterans alike can more easily find purpose and wealth through rebalanced frigates, destroyers and cruisers, by participating in short-session cooperative gameplay in the Resource Wars, and by consulting a new tool called The Agency—an accessible scan of all nearby PvE opportunities.
  • Moon Mining is now a much more active and collaborative endeavor, providing varied gameplay for an exponential amount of players on all sides—whether miners or combatants, defenders or aggressors.
  • More high-level challenges have risen in the sudden appearance of Guristas Shipyards and their brand-new capital class vessels—the Caiman, Loggerhead and Komodo.
  • EVE's commitment to its players continues in dozens of other Lifeblood additions and changes like the new Mining Ledger and Wagers on Duels.

With Lifeblood's compelling new content, more immediate objectives and far-reaching changes to industry creating massive flux in the universe, there hasn't been a better time to join or re-join EVE Online and add your story to the rich galactic tapestry that continues to tell gaming's most interesting player-made stories.

