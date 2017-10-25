CCP announces the release of the Lifeblood
expansion for EVE Online, their
ruthless space MMORPG. Here's word:
The EVE Online: Lifeblood expansion focuses on multiple important aspects of
EVE's rich gameplay.
New players and veterans alike can more easily find purpose and wealth
through rebalanced frigates, destroyers and cruisers, by
participating in short-session cooperative gameplay in the Resource Wars,
and by consulting a new tool called The Agency—an accessible scan of
all nearby PvE opportunities.
Moon Mining is now a much more active and collaborative endeavor,
providing varied gameplay for an exponential amount of players on all
sides—whether miners or combatants, defenders or aggressors.
More high-level challenges have risen in the sudden appearance of
Guristas Shipyards and their brand-new capital class vessels—the
Caiman, Loggerhead and Komodo.
EVE's commitment to its players continues in dozens of other Lifeblood
additions and changes like the new Mining Ledger and Wagers on
Duels.
With Lifeblood's compelling new content, more immediate objectives and
far-reaching changes to industry creating massive flux in the universe, there
hasn't been a better time to join or re-join EVE Online and add your story to
the rich galactic tapestry that continues to tell gaming's most interesting
player-made stories.