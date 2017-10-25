Injustice 2 PC Beta Delayed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Just yesterday WBIE announced the PC edition of Injustice 2, and said to expect open beta testing to begin today for the DC Comics fighting game. Now just as abruptly, a tweet (thanks VG247) from last night says this plan has already changed:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 October 2017, 15:01.
Chatbear Announcements.