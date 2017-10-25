 
Injustice 2 PC Beta Delayed

[Oct 25, 2017, 10:15 am ET] - 1 Comment

Just yesterday WBIE announced the PC edition of Injustice 2, and said to expect open beta testing to begin today for the DC Comics fighting game. Now just as abruptly, a tweet (thanks VG247) from last night says this plan has already changed:

The PC beta will NOT begin tomorrow. Stay tuned for more information!

