 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Metal Gear Survive in February

[Oct 25, 2017, 10:15 am ET] - 3 Comments

Konami tweets release plans for Metal Gear Survive, the first installment in the Metal Gear series since creator Hideo Kojima left Konami, presumably stealthily beneath a cardboard box (thanks DSOGaming). Word is the stealth/action sequel will come on February 20th in the U.S., on the 22nd in Europe, and preorders are now underway:

Metal Gear Survive will launch on 20th Feb 2018 in the US + 22nd Feb 2018 in EU. You can pre-order now! #MGSurvive https://www.konami.com/mg/survive/ 

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Injustice 2 PC Beta Delayed
Metal Gear Survive in February
Third-Party Overlays Versus Destiny 2
Dataminded Destiny 2 Voice Lines Fuel Content Speculation
Survarium Launches PvE Content
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass Detailed
Numantia Released
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Destiny 2 Released
Stronghold HD + A.D. 2044 for Free 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.