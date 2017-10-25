Metal Gear Survive in February

|
Konami tweets release plans for Metal Gear Survive, the first installment in the Metal Gear series since creator Hideo Kojima left Konami, presumably stealthily beneath a cardboard box (thanks DSOGaming). Word is the stealth/action sequel will come on February 20th in the U.S., on the 22nd in Europe, and preorders are now underway:
