Third-Party Overlays Versus Destiny 2

Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.
Bungie.net warns those playing Destiny 2 on the PC that many third-party applications that are not compatible with Bungie's just-released shooter sequel (thanks ASLayerAODsk). At issue are code injections, and some programs normally considered innocuous are problematic. The post discusses this from a game compatibility standpoint, but a thread on reddit warns that use of these third-party programs can result in a ban, and Bungie.net also warns that such bans are permanent. Bungie refutes this in a tweet from the Bungie PC project lead (thanks Eurogamer) literally calling BS on this, saying, "We do block programs from pushing their code into our game. Most overlays work like that. We don't ban for that tho. That's internet BS." There are lots of tweeted responses from users claiming they were banned and that this is not accurate. The list of programs to avoid from the reddit post includes hardware monitors, streaming software, and even Discord, though in some cases it's possible to use these as long as one avoids features that engage in the kind of code injection also seen in cheat programs (for instance you can use Discord as long as you don't use the overlay). Here's the reddit post from horkenstein on the topic:
