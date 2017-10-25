 
Dataminded Destiny 2 Voice Lines Fuel Content Speculation

[Oct 25, 2017, 10:15 am ET] - Post a Comment

Another post on reddit outlines details discovered from datamining the just-released PC edition of Destiny 2. Some of this relates to possible future content plans, though poster TheEcumene concedes, "I can’t honestly tell you if all of this will make it to the final game or why it’s in the game files." The post describes voice lines and the implications they have for future DLC and other updates, and naturally enough, contains a spoiler warning in case you don't need to know what the future holds. Thanks PCGamesN.

