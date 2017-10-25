Survarium Launches PvE Content

Story-driven Team Mission

Story mission tells about a conflict between Black Market and The Renaissance Army, and also unveils the mystery about secret experiments which lead to creation of the Forest. Specifically for this mission we created a new map with lots of both open and indoors locations. We tried to add an element of exploration into the game, and also let you interact with the world of Survarium.



The mission is designed for a squad of three players, and to successfully finish it you need to complete a set of tasks. At least one of the players must reach each of the checkpoints: then defeated squad members (if there are any) are resurrected and may continue. If all squad members are dead, the mission is failed.



While going through the mission you will learn the storyline, but you can also find stashes containing various trophies which you will receive when the mission is successfully finished.