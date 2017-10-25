Survarium Launches PvE Content

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new patch for Survarium is now available, updating the survival game to version 0.50. This debuts cooperative PvE play, and they offer this trailer showing off PvE mission #1 to give an idea what this involves. They offer the lengthy patch notes, and the following overview of the new PvE content:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 October 2017, 15:01.
Chatbear Announcements.