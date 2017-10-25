Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass Detailed

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released a NEW trailer for Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ detailing the Expansion Pass, which allows players to continue the battle for Mordor with all new Orc tribes and story campaigns. The Expansion Pass includes the following downloadable content (DLC): Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

The gruesome Slaughter tribe invades Mordor introducing new missions, Epic and Legendary Orcs, tribal showdowns and fierce battles, brought to life through the Nemesis System.

New Slaughter tribe fortress with Overlord throne room, monuments and outposts.

Players can hunt down Legendary Slaughter tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges.

Slaughter Orcs are the most bloodthirsty in Mordor, capable of ambushing players at any point, creating a deadly new challenge for players.

Available November 2017.

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

The proud Outlaw tribe arise within Mordor introducing new missions, Epic and Legendary Orcs, tribal showdowns and intense battles, brought to life through the Nemesis System.

New Outlaw tribe fortress with Overlord throne room, monuments and outposts.

Players can hunt down Legendary Outlaw tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges.

The Outlaw tribe is home to the most rebellious warriors in Orc society, outcasts who have a deep contempt of all those who would rule them, be they foreign invaders or Lords of Mordor (whether Dark or Bright).

Available December 2017.

Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

Play as Eltariel, an elite assassin known as the Blade of Galadriel, and go head-to-head with the newest addition to the ranks of the Nazgûl.

Wield Eltariel’s dual Elven blades and harness the Light of Galadriel with a host of deadly new combat abilities, skills and gear.

Encounter memorable new Nemesis characters, such as Flint and Tinder and the Slayer of the Dead, while battling the Nazgûl and learning more mysteries of their past.

Gain eight unique Legendary Orcs who can return to join your forces in the main story campaign with new abilities added to the Nemesis System.

Unlockable Eltariel character skin for the main story campaign.

Available February 2018.

Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion