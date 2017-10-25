 
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass Detailed

[Oct 25, 2017, 10:15 am ET] - 2 Comments

WBIE offers a new trailer from Middle-earth: Shadow of War, revealing plans for an expansion pass for the Tolkien-inspired action/RPG. This includes details on four different add-ons, the Slaughter Tribe Nemesis expansion next month, the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis expansion expected in December, the Blade of Galadriel Story expansion in February 2018, and the Desolation of Mordor Story expansion expected in May 2018. Here's word:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released a NEW trailer for Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ detailing the Expansion Pass, which allows players to continue the battle for Mordor with all new Orc tribes and story campaigns. The Expansion Pass includes the following downloadable content (DLC): Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

  • The gruesome Slaughter tribe invades Mordor introducing new missions, Epic and Legendary Orcs, tribal showdowns and fierce battles, brought to life through the Nemesis System.
  • New Slaughter tribe fortress with Overlord throne room, monuments and outposts.
  • Players can hunt down Legendary Slaughter tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges.
  • Slaughter Orcs are the most bloodthirsty in Mordor, capable of ambushing players at any point, creating a deadly new challenge for players.
  • Available November 2017.

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

  • The proud Outlaw tribe arise within Mordor introducing new missions, Epic and Legendary Orcs, tribal showdowns and intense battles, brought to life through the Nemesis System.
  • New Outlaw tribe fortress with Overlord throne room, monuments and outposts.
  • Players can hunt down Legendary Outlaw tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges.
  • The Outlaw tribe is home to the most rebellious warriors in Orc society, outcasts who have a deep contempt of all those who would rule them, be they foreign invaders or Lords of Mordor (whether Dark or Bright).
  • Available December 2017.

Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

  • Play as Eltariel, an elite assassin known as the Blade of Galadriel, and go head-to-head with the newest addition to the ranks of the Nazgûl.
  • Wield Eltariel’s dual Elven blades and harness the Light of Galadriel with a host of deadly new combat abilities, skills and gear.
  • Encounter memorable new Nemesis characters, such as Flint and Tinder and the Slayer of the Dead, while battling the Nazgûl and learning more mysteries of their past.
  • Gain eight unique Legendary Orcs who can return to join your forces in the main story campaign with new abilities added to the Nemesis System.
  • Unlockable Eltariel character skin for the main story campaign.
  • Available February 2018.

Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

  • Play as Baranor, the Captain of Minas Ithil and survivor of the city’s demise, in a new story expansion where players will command the forces of Man against a new Orc threat to the East.
  • Unite with Torvin, the Dwarven Hunter, to craft powerful new combat gear, including the shield, gauntlet, chain and glider.
  • Hire mercenaries to create a human army and conquer the all new desert region of Lithlad.
  • Fight to survive in Mordor as a human without the power of a Ring or a wraith to cheat death in a new rogue-like campaign mode.
  • Unlockable Baranor character skin for the main story campaign.
  • Available May 2018.

