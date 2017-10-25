Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass Detailed

WBIE offers a new trailer
from Middle-earth: Shadow of War, revealing plans for an expansion pass for the
Tolkien-inspired action/RPG. This includes details on four different add-ons,
the Slaughter Tribe Nemesis expansion next month, the Outlaw Tribe
Nemesis expansion expected in December, the Blade of Galadriel Story
expansion in February 2018, and the Desolation of Mordor Story expansion
expected in May 2018. Here's word:
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
today released a NEW trailer for Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ detailing the
Expansion Pass, which allows players to continue the battle for Mordor with all
new Orc tribes and story campaigns. The Expansion Pass includes the following
downloadable content (DLC): Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion
The gruesome Slaughter tribe invades Mordor
introducing new missions, Epic and Legendary Orcs, tribal showdowns and
fierce battles, brought to life through the Nemesis System.
New Slaughter tribe fortress with Overlord throne
room, monuments and outposts.
Players can hunt down Legendary Slaughter tribe
Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges.
Slaughter Orcs are the most bloodthirsty in
Mordor, capable of ambushing players at any point, creating a deadly new
challenge for players.
Available November 2017.
Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion
The proud Outlaw tribe arise within Mordor
introducing new missions, Epic and Legendary Orcs, tribal showdowns and
intense battles, brought to life through the Nemesis System.
New Outlaw tribe fortress with Overlord throne
room, monuments and outposts.
Players can hunt down Legendary Outlaw tribe Orcs
for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges.
The Outlaw tribe is home to the most rebellious
warriors in Orc society, outcasts who have a deep contempt of all those who
would rule them, be they foreign invaders or Lords of Mordor (whether Dark
or Bright).
Available December 2017.
Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
Play as Eltariel, an elite assassin known as the
Blade of Galadriel, and go head-to-head with the newest addition to the
ranks of the Nazgûl.
Wield Eltariel’s dual Elven blades and harness the
Light of Galadriel with a host of deadly new combat abilities, skills and
gear.
Encounter memorable new Nemesis characters, such
as Flint and Tinder and the Slayer of the Dead, while battling the Nazgûl
and learning more mysteries of their past.
Gain eight unique Legendary Orcs who can return to
join your forces in the main story campaign with new abilities added to the
Nemesis System.
Unlockable Eltariel character skin for the main
story campaign.
Available February 2018.
Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
Play as Baranor, the Captain of Minas Ithil and
survivor of the city’s demise, in a new story expansion where players will
command the forces of Man against a new Orc threat to the East.
Unite with Torvin, the Dwarven Hunter, to craft
powerful new combat gear, including the shield, gauntlet, chain and glider.
Hire mercenaries to create a human army and
conquer the all new desert region of Lithlad.
Fight to survive in Mordor as a human without the
power of a Ring or a wraith to cheat death in a new rogue-like campaign
mode.
Unlockable Baranor character skin for the main
story campaign.