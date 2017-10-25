Numantia Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Numantia is now available for Windows on Steam and for PlayStation 4, with the Xbox One edition expected on October 31st. This is a turn-based strategy game based on a conflict on the Iberian Peninsula in 154 B.C. (as if anyone needed to be told that). The launch is celebrated with a live-action trailer created in conjunction with The History Channel, though sadly it features none of the Pawn Stars crew. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 October 2017, 15:01.
Chatbear Announcements.