 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Numantia Released

[Oct 25, 2017, 10:15 am ET] - Post a Comment

Numantia is now available for Windows on Steam and for PlayStation 4, with the Xbox One edition expected on October 31st. This is a turn-based strategy game based on a conflict on the Iberian Peninsula in 154 B.C. (as if anyone needed to be told that). The launch is celebrated with a live-action trailer created in conjunction with The History Channel, though sadly it features none of the Pawn Stars crew. Here's word:

Numantia depicts the real-life conflict that took place in the Iberian Peninsula between the Republic of Rome and the rebellious Celtiberians of Numantia during 154 BC.

Watch Numantia’s live-action and gameplay launch trailer which was produced in partnership with The History Channel.

About Numantia
Experience the historical events from both sides with Numantia‘s two unique campaigns – take charge of the Numantian war chiefs and manage the resources of the famous city, or command Rome’s formidable army through camps scattered across Hispania.

Become hero characters like Carus of Segeda and Roman General Scipio, take charge of over 30 units, face your enemies in historically accurate locations like Termes or Palantia, and witness the legendary siege of Numantia.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Injustice 2 PC Beta Delayed
Metal Gear Survive in February
Third-Party Overlays Versus Destiny 2
Dataminded Destiny 2 Voice Lines Fuel Content Speculation
Survarium Launches PvE Content
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass Detailed
Numantia Released
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Destiny 2 Released
Stronghold HD + A.D. 2044 for Free 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.