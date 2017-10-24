 
Stronghold HD + A.D. 2044 for Free

[Oct 24, 2017, 8:46 pm ET] - 1 Comment

GOG.com is holding a giveaway, and for the next 48 hours or so you can head over an collect a free bundle of Stronghold HD + A.D. 2044. Stronghold HD is Firefly Studios original siege warfare game, updated with modernized graphics. A.D. 2044 is a puzzle/adventure game that was first released in 1996. Interestingly, the bundle of both games is currently free, but if you want them individually the giveaway does not apply, and they will cost you $5.99 USD each. This post has the details:

No man's land.

GIVEAWAY: For the next 48h, both Stronghold HD and A.D. 2044 are FREE!

Get them through the banner on the front page.

Make sure to grab your copies now - the offer lasts until October 26, 12PM UTC.

A.D. 2044, a cult sci-fi adventure, has just been released DRM-free on GOG.com.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future ruled only by women and female androids, this is a highly idiosyncratic first-person story following a male survivor in his attempts to navigate this strange society while avoiding capture.

Together with A.D. 2044, you will also get the obscure but fascinating Polish adventures Sołtys and Skaut Kwatermaster as bonus goodies.

