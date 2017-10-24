|
GOG.com is holding a giveaway, and for the next 48 hours or so you can head over an collect a free bundle of Stronghold HD + A.D. 2044. Stronghold HD is Firefly Studios original siege warfare game, updated with modernized graphics. A.D. 2044 is a puzzle/adventure game that was first released in 1996. Interestingly, the bundle of both games is currently free, but if you want them individually the giveaway does not apply, and they will cost you $5.99 USD each. This post has the details:
