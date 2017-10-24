No man's land.



A.D. 2044, a cult sci-fi adventure, has just been released DRM-free on GOG.com.



Set in a post-apocalyptic future ruled only by women and female androids, this is a highly idiosyncratic first-person story following a male survivor in his attempts to navigate this strange society while avoiding capture.



Together with A.D. 2044, you will also get the obscure but fascinating Polish adventures Sołtys and Skaut Kwatermaster as bonus goodies.