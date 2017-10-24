 
Play Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for Free

[Oct 24, 2017, 8:46 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is free-to-play for the next two days on Steam, offering the chance to try the latest installment in this cyberpunk shooter/RPG series (thanks DSOGaming). For those who want to continue after that point, the game is also currently on sale, carrying a 75% discount. Here's a refresher on what it's about:

The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society.

Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.

