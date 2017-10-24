Play Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for Free

|
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is free-to-play for the next two days on Steam, offering the chance to try the latest installment in this cyberpunk shooter/RPG series (thanks DSOGaming). For those who want to continue after that point, the game is also currently on sale, carrying a 75% discount. Here's a refresher on what it's about:
