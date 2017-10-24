HITMAN - GOTY Edition Next Month

We are super excited to announce HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition!



This awesome package includes The Complete First Season, the brand new ‘Patient Zero’ campaign, new Escalation Contracts, new weapons, new suits, new challenges, improvements to existing features and new lighting enhancements to all locations that make the game look better than ever – plus we have a few more surprises!



This is our first new content release since becoming an independent studio and we had an absolute blast putting it together for you. We hope you enjoy playing it as much as we did making it – get ready to have your multi-coloured socks blown right off!



HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition will be released digitally on November 7th 2017 for PS4, Xbox One and PC! Here’s a full rundown of what’s included:

HITMAN The Complete First Season

New: ‘Patient Zero’ Campaign

New: Clown Suit and themed weapon

New: Raven Suit and themed weapon

New: Cowboy Suit and themed weapon

New: 3 themed Escalation Contracts

This is everything that we created for HITMAN Season One. All seven locations, all bonus missions, all of the Challenge Packs, Escalation Contracts, Featured Contracts and more than 700 challenges! We’re talking more than 100 hours of gameplay and a game that we’re continuing to improve. See below for more of that.



After the routine elimination of a target, a contingency plan to unleash a global pandemic is triggered and Agent 47 must race against the clock to prevent a virus from spreading. This four-mission campaign spans different locations in the game, each one re-worked from the original settings with new gameplay opportunities, disguises, characters, challenges, gameplay mechanics, AI behaviour and HUD elements. Bangkok, Sapienza, Colorado and Hokkaido look and feel completely different with a new time of day and new custom music created by the composer for Season One, Niels Bye Nielsen.