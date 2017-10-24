HITMAN - GOTY Edition Next Month

Io-Interactive
announces a HITMAN - GOTY Edition is coming on November 7th, eschewing the
opinions of critics to declare the episodic assassination sequel a game of the
year themselves. This will include the game's entire first season along with a
new campaign called Patient Zero. The new campaign comes all in one chunk, but
there's no telling if this means they are giving up on the episodic model for
the franchise. Here's a
trailer from the GOTY edition, and here are the details:
We are super
excited to announce HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition!
This awesome package includes The Complete First Season, the brand new ‘Patient
Zero’ campaign, new Escalation Contracts, new weapons, new suits, new
challenges, improvements to existing features and new lighting enhancements to
all locations that make the game look better than ever – plus we have a few more
surprises!
This is our first new content release since becoming an independent studio and
we had an absolute blast putting it together for you. We hope you enjoy playing
it as much as we did making it – get ready to have your multi-coloured socks
blown right off!
HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition will be released digitally on November 7th
2017 for PS4, Xbox One and PC! Here’s a full rundown of what’s included:
HITMAN The Complete First Season
New: ‘Patient Zero’ Campaign
New: Clown Suit and themed weapon
New: Raven Suit and themed weapon
New: Cowboy Suit and themed weapon
New: 3 themed Escalation Contracts
The Complete First Season
This is everything that we created for HITMAN Season One. All seven locations,
all bonus missions, all of the Challenge Packs, Escalation Contracts, Featured
Contracts and more than 700 challenges! We’re talking more than 100 hours of
gameplay and a game that we’re continuing to improve. See below for more of
that.
New: Patient Zero Campaign
After the routine elimination of a target, a contingency plan to unleash a
global pandemic is triggered and Agent 47 must race against the clock to prevent
a virus from spreading. This four-mission campaign spans different locations in
the game, each one re-worked from the original settings with new gameplay
opportunities, disguises, characters, challenges, gameplay mechanics, AI
behaviour and HUD elements. Bangkok, Sapienza, Colorado and Hokkaido look and
feel completely different with a new time of day and new custom music created by
the composer for Season One, Niels Bye Nielsen.